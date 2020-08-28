http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Sf89qTHEAKE/

Hollywood elites were triggered following President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday and perhaps none more so than actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan, who experienced a nuclear-grade meltdown on the final day of the Republican National Convention.

The comedian fired off more than 15 five-alarm tweets in which he railed against the commander in chief as a “con man” and “rapist.” He also sounded off on the subjects of cancel culture, Trump Derangement Syndrome, and virtue signaling.

Jim Gaffigan, whose comedy special The Pale Tourist recently debuted on Amazon Prime Video, warned of an economic apocalypse if President Trump wins re-election in November, adding that a Trump victory will mean that it’s all “over.”

“To those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back,” he said in an epic tweetstorm.

“You know if Trump gets re-elected it’s over. How many books have to be written?” he added.

Jim Gaffigan began his tirade late Thursday night. “Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you,” he tweeted. “Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.”

He then fired off 15 more tweets before calling it a night.

In his most incendiary tweet, Gaffigan accused President Trump of being a “rapist.” The comedian also attacked retired football coach Lou Holtz, who gave his support to the president during the convention.

At another point, Gaffigan insisted that he wasn’t part of the “Hollywood” crowd, despite having a new show with Amazon Studios and having had his own sitcom, The Jim Gaffigan Show, on the ViacomCBS-owned TV Land.

Before signing off, Gaffigan denied the existence of the Deep State and “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” saying the latter is just a distraction from “the con of Don.”

