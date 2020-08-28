https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/confronted-rand-pauls-wife-scolds-politico-downplaying-hateful-mob-outside-white-house/

Politico, an inside-the-Beltway, hard-left website created by two former Washington Post reporters, said Sen. Rand Paul and his wife Kelley were “confronted” by protesters outside the White House.

“No @politico, we were not ‘confronted’ by protestors. We were circled by a hateful mob shouting vile expletives, preventing us from moving,” Kelley Paul wrote in response to a Politco headline, “Protesters confront Rand Paul outside White House after RNC.”

No @politico, we were not “confronted” by protestors. We were circled by a hateful mob shouting vile expletives, preventing us from moving. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) August 28, 2020

The story had some questionable editing. Read the lead, then Paul’s comment.

Sen. Rand Paul was confronted by protesters early Friday morning after leaving the Republican National Convention at the White House. “Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted early Friday.

Paul detailed his fear on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, saying he thinks he would have been killed if not for the police when he and Kelley were surrounded and attacked.

“It was horrific,” said the Republican senator, who had part of his lung removed after he was assaulted by his neighbor in 2017.

“They’re attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he’s trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense,” Paul said. “If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us.”

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he said.

“They were shouting threats to us, to kill us, to hurt us, but also threats saying, shouting, ‘Say her name, Breonna Taylor,’ and it’s like you couldn’t reason with this mob, but I’m actually the author of the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids, so the irony is lost on these idiots that they’re trying to kill the person who’s actually trying to get rid of no-knock raids,” Paul said.

