https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/coronavirus-not-first-mass-killing-dr-fauci-many-tens-thousands-americans-must-die-dr-fauci-loses-job/

The liberal mainstream media can’t hide this truth from the public forever.

The latest international reporting for hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus patients shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.

This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America has lost (reportedly) over 180,000 lives.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC

That could have been lowered by possibly half if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

We are talking over 90,000 American lives could have been saved!

Here is the website that has compiled all of this international data.

Even developing nations Ukraine, Greece, Cuba, Morocco, Indonesia and Algeria fared better than the US under Dr. Fauci!

To this day Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC and the FDA refuse to promote the use of HCQ in the early treatment of hydroxychloroquine.

The American Thinker reported that the US has up to 30 times more deaths per population than countries that promoted its early use!

Via American Thinker:

If Fauci wants an empirical study, the mother of all empirical studies is an analysis of Third-World COVID-19 mortality rates prepared by Bruce E Dale, PhD, University Distinguished Professor, Michigan State University and Mark A Howard, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine: The average death rate in the five countries (India, Costa Rica, Australia, South Korea and Brazil) that have made early and prophylactic use of HCQ is about 6.0 per million inhabitants. In contrast, the US death rate is 167.0 per million inhabitants, almost 30 times as many deaths per million citizens. The US has almost exclusively used HCQ on hospitalized patients, late in the course of infection. These late-stage treatments have largely failed. We (the authors) have the strong impression that acceptance of HCQ has become politicized. We cite below some of the evidence that, in our minds, HCQ has become closely associated with Trump. This unfortunate association has made an objective, scientific evaluation of the risk/benefit ratio for this medication much more difficult…and we believe this has cost and will cost lives. …If the US does not make better use of this safe, cheap and effective drug HCQ to treat COVID-19, we can expect to suffer tens of thousands more deaths than would otherwise occur. What a (completely preventable) tragedy!…

But this is not the first time Dr. Fauci allowed the slaughter of tens of thousands of Americans.

Earlier this month Dr. Harvey Risch, a noted Yale epidemiologist, went on with Mark Levin on Sunday night on Life, Liberty and Levin.

Dr. Risch is an outspoken proponent of hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Steven Hatfill at Real Clear Politics, and as we have reported here at The Gateway Pundit numerous times, there are dozens of global studies that show hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19.

** 53 global studies that show positive results with HCQ on COVID-19

** 14 global studies that show neutral or negative results with HCQ on COVID-19

** 10 of those 14 negative studies were of patients in very late stages of the disease

** 2 of those 14 negative studies were by the same doctor in Minnesota

** 1 of the studies used by Dr. Fauci from a Brazilian outlet was debunked

** The last study be Lancet was later found fraudulent and retracted

Dr. Risch did not hold back.

According to Dr. Risch — Dr. Fauci is now responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths and must be stopped!

Dr. Risch described how Dr. Fauci allowed at least 17,000 AIDS victims to die by not certifying an effective drug for treatment back in the 1980s.

Here is the video:

So when will Dr. Fauci be stopped? And how many Americans must be slaughtered before this guy loses his job?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]