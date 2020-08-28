https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crazed-screaming-banshee-marxists-surround-rand-paul-and-his-wife-as-they-attempt-to-leave-white-house-raw/
Rand Paul — Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to DC Police Dept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020
Anarchist rioters have surrounded Senator @RandPaul outside the White Housepic.twitter.com/KQwr1sTMG7
— Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 28, 2020
Police escorted unconfirmed Rand Paul through protesters to hotel. Paul almost knocked over at one point pic.twitter.com/arlBpJ0K4N
— Justin Wm. Moyer (@justinwmmoyer) August 28, 2020
Officers have formed a phalanx around Rand Paul and his family to protect them https://t.co/nBH3Ts7bgr
— Fiery But Mostly Poso 🔥 (@JackPosobiec) August 28, 2020