https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/watch-d-c-black-lives-matter-thugs-put-effigy-of-trump-in-guillotine
These people are demented monsters. I sincerely doubt you will see this on CNN or MSDNC. WATCH:
Some unhinged sights at the Washington DC Black Lives Matter protest against Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/LV4pV6K4aP
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020
Sickos!
Washington DC Black Lives Matter protest against Donald Trump as Trump Speaks accepting his Nomination – a fake Trump on Guillotine
— 🇺🇸Lady De’Plorable🇺🇸 (@LadyRedWave) August 28, 2020