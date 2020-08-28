https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/28/daily-beasts-take-on-criminal-complaint-against-kyle-rittenhouse-seems-to-be-missing-something/

Here’s the criminal complaint in the case of State of WIsconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse:

State of Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse Criminal Complaint (1/5) pic.twitter.com/PnJxnJKy05 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2020

State of Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse Criminal Complaint (2/5) pic.twitter.com/zF4nLdrzCI — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2020

State of Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse Criminal Complaint (3/5) pic.twitter.com/UqHrgzJYCp — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2020

State of Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse Criminal Complaint (4/5) pic.twitter.com/xnItC5tIuZ — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2020

State of Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse Criminal Complaint (5/5) pic.twitter.com/wwLVrjnKWX — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2020

The Daily Beast covered it. They are a media outlet, after all.

Here’s how:

Got that? Rittenhouse shot and killed two violent rioters because one of them threw a plastic bag at him. Literally nothing else happened.

In case you don’t feel like clicking on the Daily Beast’s scoop, Daily Beast editor Harry Siegel posted a screenshot from their article:

The teen with the AR-15 style rifle in Kenosha was defending himself from a plastic bag when he killed his first victim, according to a criminal complaint obtained by @thedailybeast https://t.co/R8TnWs49qE pic.twitter.com/ZbgVC3AQHu — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) August 28, 2020

A plastic bag. Clearly this proves that Kyle Rittenhouse couldn’t possibly have been acting in self-defense and was just out for blood.

Seems like you’re missing something from the last graf https://t.co/Mk5Xi74Nhq — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 28, 2020

Oh, well, now that you mention it, the fact that Joseph Rosenbaum was allegedly trying to grab Rittenhouse’s gun does seem significant.

Pesky details can be so … pesky.

That wasn’t all. Feels like you’re leaving out an important detail or two. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) August 28, 2020

Seems like a gross mischaracterization of the situation. — HowzIt (@BGHowZit) August 28, 2020

It just feels misleading to say he was just defending himself from a bag when testimony by a witness disputes that — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 28, 2020

That’s because it is misleading.

reading is fun-da-mental 🙂 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) August 28, 2020

