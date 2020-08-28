https://districtherald.com/breaking-black-lives-matter-mob-swarms-home-of-seattle-police-officers-guild-president/

“Call the police” was trending on Twitter after Kenosha rioters screamed for help from law enforcement following one of the shootings on Tuesday evening.

Multiple people are injured and there are reports of “numerous shootings” in the city. At least three people were shot, with much of the carnage captured on video.

In one of the videos of a man who had been shot in the head, a man helping him can be heard screaming for someone to “call the police.”

Looters should “call the police” after shooting ! pic.twitter.com/XU3vvCBVQ8 — Mandy (@Kleesho) August 26, 2020

Independent reporter CJ Halliburton said that “people are getting shot all around us” during his livestream as gunshots rang out.

The social media commentators mocked the fact that the Black Lives Matter rioters went from “defund the police” to “call the police” so quickly.

“The Wisconsin BLM anarchists said ‘call the police’ after they were shot at but just the night before they tried to burn all the local precincts to the ground…” Republican activist Michael Coudrey tweeted.

The Wisconsin BLM anarchists said “call the police” after they were shot at but just the night before they tried to burn all the local precincts to the ground… — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 26, 2020

Rioter was just shot in the head tonight in #Kenosha Rioters helping screamed “call the cops! call the police!” Ohhhhh the absolute fucking irony is delicious ☕️ — BrunetteandPolitical (@bandpolitical) August 26, 2020

*Riots against the police* *destroy private property* *get shot by someone defending said property* “CALL THE POLICE!!!!” — sparks (@hailsparks) August 26, 2020

“Call the police” is trending because these rioters don’t understand that defunding the police means they won’t be there when you want them. https://t.co/xzs4uwZhMQ — Ashaman (@_Ashaman) August 26, 2020

Reporter Drew Hernandez who is on the scene wrote that “it appears an armed citizen was defending the car dealership and opened fire on the rioter who was attempting to vandalize or burn the dealership down.”

“Before this shooting took place, the rioters were planning to burn down their ‘next car dealership.’”

It appears an armed citizen was defending the car dealership and opened fire on the rioter who was attempting to vandalize or burn the dealership down Before this shooting took place, the rioters were planning to burn down their “next car dealership” — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

The Kenosha rioters have lit multiple car dealerships on fire in the city over the last three days. The exploding vehicles nearly burnt down an adjacent church on Monday.

Graphic Warning Numerous shootings in #Kenosha independents @CjHalliburton and Regg Inkagnedo caught it all on tape. Here’s CJ’s testimony minutes ago interviewed by Lakota Lichtwalt reguarding the #KenoshaShooting‘s Edit – @wlctv_ca pic.twitter.com/FRAP4wFBFr — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) August 26, 2020

Independent reporter CJ Halliburton said that he personally witnessed three people get shot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

