“Call the police” was trending on Twitter after Kenosha rioters screamed for help from law enforcement following one of the shootings on Tuesday evening.

Multiple people are injured and there are reports of “numerous shootings” in the city. At least three people were shot, with much of the carnage captured on video.

In one of the videos of a man who had been shot in the head, a man helping him can be heard screaming for someone to “call the police.”

Independent reporter CJ Halliburton said that “people are getting shot all around us” during his livestream as gunshots rang out.

The social media commentators mocked the fact that the Black Lives Matter rioters went from “defund the police” to “call the police” so quickly.

“The Wisconsin BLM anarchists said ‘call the police’ after they were shot at but just the night before they tried to burn all the local precincts to the ground…” Republican activist Michael Coudrey tweeted.

Reporter Drew Hernandez who is on the scene wrote that “it appears an armed citizen was defending the car dealership and opened fire on the rioter who was attempting to vandalize or burn the dealership down.”

“Before this shooting took place, the rioters were planning to burn down their ‘next car dealership.’”

The Kenosha rioters have lit multiple car dealerships on fire in the city over the last three days. The exploding vehicles nearly burnt down an adjacent church on Monday.

Independent reporter CJ Halliburton said that he personally witnessed three people get shot.

