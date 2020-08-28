https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-violent-black-lives-matter-mob-attacks-sen-rand-paul-leaves-rnc-dc/

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted by a violent Black Lives Matter mob as he left the Republican National Convention in DC on Thursday night.

The incident was caught on multiple livestreams.

As Sen. Paul and his wife were being escorted by police away from the event, a “protester” rushed up and shoved a police officer holding a bike into him.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” Sen. Paul tweeted after the incident.

Sen. Paul is reportedly safe and unharmed.

DC became a warzone on Thursday night as “protesters” from all over the nation convened to oppose President Donald Trump’s RNC speech. Multiple people were assaulted and threats were made that they were going to burn down the historic St. John’s Church that they previously lit on fire in June.

A hideous leftist militant also assaulted an elderly man.

