An investigation by the Free Beacon has uncovered the fact that a key super PAC supporting Joe Biden has been paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to a company that doesn’t have a license to operate.

The report explained that Priorities USA Action “has paid nearly a million dollars, including $450,000 this election cycle, to Miles Strategies, a company owned by its chairman Guy Cecil.”

The problem?

“Records with Washington, D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs show that the city revoked Miles Strategies LLC’s business license. According to a spokesman for the department, Cecil regularly failed to file the necessary paperwork to keep the business operating legally. Cecil, who did not respond to a request for comment, began filing the necessary paperwork after he was contacted by the Washington Free Beacon. The department spokesman, however, told the Free Beacon Thursday the firm had not been reinstated,” the Beacon confirmed on Friday.

The company apparently has been operating without proper authorization for some three years, the report said.

Cecil served as the political director for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign and gets a salary of $263,000 from Priorities USA Action’s nonprofit arm.

The Beacon explained that group has continued to pay Cecil’s company for what it calls “strategy consulting,” sending Miles Strategies $742,000 since the LLC’s license was revoked in September 2017.

The report revealed Cecil also is collecting payments – at the same time – from the super PAC and a salary from the group’s nonprofit arm.

Corporate filings list Cecil as the sole owner of Miles Strategies.

“Under Cecil’s leadership, Priorities USA Action has positioned itself as the top booster of the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden. It has poured $42 million into the election thus far and has said it plans to spend north of $150 million in the 2020 cycle,” the Beacon reported.

