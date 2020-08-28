https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/28/disturbing-thread-on-recent-comments-made-by-prominent-democrats-speaks-unhinged-volumes-in-wake-of-last-nights-attack-on-sen-rand-paul-and-his-wife/

As you know, last night Sen. Rand Paul and his wife were attacked after they left the White House following President Trump’s acceptance speech.

RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest tweeted a thread showing that this isn’t just a “fringe” effort:

Talk about gladly pouring fuel on the fire…

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the media to ask Democrats if they condemn what happened to Sen. Paul and his wife.

