As you know, last night Sen. Rand Paul and his wife were attacked after they left the White House following President Trump’s acceptance speech.

RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest tweeted a thread showing that this isn’t just a “fringe” effort:

After Sen. Rand Paul was surrounded by the violent left-wing mob in Washington, D.C. last night, recent comments made by prominent Democrats are striking. Squad member Ayanna Pressley called for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets.”pic.twitter.com/WmHartKDDz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2020

Talk about gladly pouring fuel on the fire…

Reminder: Joe Biden called Pressley “really smart.” Back in June, as violent rioting occurred across Democrat controlled cities, Biden’s eventual running mate Kamala Harris’ said: Protesters “should not” let up.pic.twitter.com/hqkLmC5nRu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2020

In 2018, Nancy Pelosi said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country.”pic.twitter.com/EZFUNYClBT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2020

And in a related comment, Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters said, “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, & you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2020

Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi called Republicans “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state.”pic.twitter.com/8TnFfk3VFQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the media to ask Democrats if they condemn what happened to Sen. Paul and his wife.

Sending mobs after people you disagree with is Soviet-level garbage. It is not, and will not be, who we are as a country. https://t.co/JdnssJ0pyW — Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) August 28, 2020

This whole thread is disturbing. If anyone else said these things they’d be crucified by the MSM, politicians & “celebrities” https://t.co/cR8YKA7t29 — thank u, next (@cestlavie_001) August 28, 2020

