The NBA is never as irrelevant as they are today. As a huge NBA fan, I’ve always watched as many basketball games as my schedule allows. I’m a Warriors fan, and have been well before Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson came around. However, after the COVID-19 shutdown of professional sports and the return of the NBA, I literally have zero interest in watching.

Part of it is the atmosphere. Without fans in the audience, it doesn’t feel as competitive. It’s more of a scrimmage atmosphere. There’s no suspense. There’s not the same adrenaline rush. It’s like watching a pickup game at your local gym.

The other side of it is that the NBA has turned into a bunch of virtue signaling millionaires injecting politics into what is supposed to be a community experience, bringing together people from across divisive lines. It used to be to where you’d go to a sporting event, and you would cheer right along with the stranger sitting next to you. It didn’t matter who they voted for in the last election. It didn’t matter what their philosophical views on the economy were, the color of their skin or what their income level was. You were in community with that person because of a common goal of cheering on your team.

Sports and entertainment are also supposed to be a form of escapism of the stress and chaos of the real world. As soon as you enter that arena or turn the game on TV, it didn’t matter what the media was saying about Donald Trump. You could leave that all behind and just cheer on your team!

That has gone by the wayside. Politics have been injected into every aspect of life. There’s no escaping it! Leftist politics have taken over the professional sports leagues, and the condition for being a fan was agreeing their political persuasions. If you are a conservative or voted for Donald Trump, the NBA doesn’t want you to be a fan of any of their teams.

And now we have the NBA players refusing to play their scheduled games in protest of supposed police brutality, even though the specific instance they are protesting appears to have been a justified shooting of a violent criminal who was not obeying orders from the police and was a threat to their safety.

Where do we go from here? For me, personally, I have no interested in turning on the game or even checking the scores. I’ve lost all interest in caring what those Social Justice Warriors are up to. I’m not one to call for boycotts. At the same time, I can vote with my dollar, and I choose to support brands and companies that don’t hate America.

Until the NBA realizes that they’ve lost sight of their purpose and change course, I will no longer watch their games. They’ve lost their relevance. I have better things I can do with my time and money than support a bunch of virtue signaling Social Justice Warriors get paid millions of dollars to play a game… or, as we are seeing right now, simply walking off the court and refusing to play.

