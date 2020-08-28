https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/08/28/dont-look-now-minneapolis-curfew-may-actually-worked/

Last night, I saw an announcement from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Twitter saying that a curfew would be in place overnight in Minneapolis and St. Paul, presumably to shut down the rioting and destruction. I will confess that I was not only dubious but a bit uncharitable in my response.

Do let us know how that works out, Gov. https://t.co/ya2Wap6j8j — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) August 28, 2020

In my defense, the state’s track record in restoring law and order over the past couple of months doesn’t exactly promote confidence. The situation in Minneapolis has been dismal at best, with the violence most recently spreading into Kenosha. But if we’re all going to behave like adults during this debate, we also have to be big enough to admit when we’re wrong. My skepticism about the latest curfew efforts turned out to be unfounded. It seems that the state and municipal governments brought in the big guns (literally) and managed to maintain the peace for an entire night. (CBS Minnesota)

There was a strong show of force in Minneapolis Thursday night, 24 hours after rioting and looting erupted on the streets… A comprehensive plan, including 1,000 members of law enforcement from around the Twin Cities and state, was put in place to prevent more lawlessness. Minneapolis police say more than 30 people have been arrested since curfew began at 8 p.m., all for curfew violations. One illegal gun also taken off the street.

Another local outlet pegs the numbers of troops involved. In Minneapolis, the government deployed 1,000 uniformed guardians, including 400 National Guard members and 250 State Police troopers. Numerous armored vehicles were stationed in high visibility areas. Much of the manpower was stationed around Nicollet Mall, where much of the rioting, looting and violence had taken place the night before.

The tactics used by law enforcement appeared far more effective than in previous weeks. As soon as some would-be violators of the curfew showed up, thirty of them were quickly placed under arrest and hauled away. Anyone else wandering by was made to show their identification and explain why they were in the area. Those who were on their way home were allowed to proceed with a warning. But more than anything else, the armed and armored presence of National Guardsmen, state troopers and municipal police were able to quickly swarm and outnumber anyone looking to violate the curfew and start trouble.

In the end, it seemed to work. One local reporter on the scene tweeted videos of a shockingly calm urban landscape.

Curfew is officially in place until 6am. Strong police, Sheriff’s office and National Guard presence on Nicollet Mall. They are asking people to go home first, before immediately making arrests. So far no arrrets that we’ve witnessed #WCCO pic.twitter.com/RFW7aB1keN — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) August 28, 2020

MN State trooper just told me they’ve made 3 arrests for curfew violations at 8th & Marquette. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/pzxAWgsnoc — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) August 28, 2020

While congratulations are in order, the obvious question hanging over this scene is what took them so long. Clearly the firepower to bring the rioters to heel has been available all along. How was this not done weeks ago when the city began going up in flames? Every day of delay in presenting a forceful, law-and-order response only emboldened the mob. Had this been done during the first week, they probably could have restored order with far fewer troops than were required last night.

Still, better late than never. These forces will probably need to stick around through the weekend and the curfew should be kept in place if only to show the mob that the government is serious about this. Pulling back today would just allow the wave of destruction to spring back into action as soon as the sun goes down. But for now, allow me to offer a tip of my hat to Mayor Frey and Governor Walz. This is an example of the two of you working together to do your jobs. And I imagine you will be rewarded with the gratitude of the law-abiding citizens and business owners of your cities.

