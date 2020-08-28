https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/28/drew-holdens-thread-on-dnc-vs-rnc-media-coverage-strongly-suggests-we-should-take-news-analysis-and-launch-it-into-orbit-screenshots/

If you tuned into the DNC and the RNC, you may have noticed a few differences in the way they were covered by the media.

But in case you didn’t, Drew Holden has put together a helpful thread about it:

I think it’s safe to say that the coverage of the Democratic and Republican Conventions has been…different. If you look really closely, you may be able to spot how. At least at @nytimes, only one of them was breathlessly fact-checked. Guess which. 🧵Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/TBzp7z2Kdp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

Grab a snack and a comfy chair. There’s plenty to go through:

But that wasn’t the only coverage difference at @nytimes. Same commentators. Slightly different tone, huh? pic.twitter.com/1OT8FKD3YJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

They weren’t alone, of course. @CNN found one party’s convention more deserving of a critique. If outlets wanted to regain a shred of credibility they would fire “news analysis” directly into the sun. pic.twitter.com/vwx5tlLr1m — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

@MSNBC and @maddow bringing on Susan Rice to discuss the RNC live is so on brand it hurts. pic.twitter.com/pclX7qM9NX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

These two tweets from @MSNBC were back to back. The RNC hadn’t even happened yet!! pic.twitter.com/2qYEdSfjjw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

The way that particular voters have been highlighted hasn’t exactly been subtle at @washingtonpost. pic.twitter.com/BhFjPiVz8t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

Honestly nothing about this coverage (from @washingtonpost and beyond) has been subtle. pic.twitter.com/3hyew2hm5t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

Again, we should take “news analysis” and launch it into orbit. It’s commentary masquerading as the news. @ABC is upset that the **virtual** RNC is “mask-free” while putting up puff pieces for the Dems. pic.twitter.com/7mIZ44wuPf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

I mean cmon @ABC. At least fake it a little. pic.twitter.com/o2GYlACDc0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

There’s plenty more. I’ll get to them eventually. But cmon. You burn your own credibility to the ground when you don’t even pretend to try to call balls and strikes on these things. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

If only the media cared about losing credibility.

Objective journalism is dead — Rachel (@rachten) August 27, 2020

