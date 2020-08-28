https://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/local/martin-county/2020/08/28/two-bodies-found-martin-county-sheriffs-office-detectives-investigation/5656085002/

CLOSE

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

MARTIN COUNTY — The bodies of a retired builder and his retired real estate broker wife were discovered by deputies Friday morning inside their home, after a friend who went to check on them called 911.

Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said Donald Smith, 81, and Lorraine Smith, 80, were victims of a double homicide, found Friday morning inside their home in the 5500 block of Southeast Hull Street in Stuart. The two had been married for several decades, he said.

No one has been arrested.

More: FHP looking for person and vehicle involved in fatal crash on Interstate 95

Crime scene detectives, several deputies and Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl spent most of Friday at the home, which is in the area of the Rocky Point community east of Southeast Dixie Highway and north of Southeast Cove Road.

CLOSE Martin County Sheriff William Snyder discusses the discovery of two bodies found in a home Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, on Southeast Hull Street. Treasure Coast Newspapers

Sheriff’s officials said they received a call at 8:54 a.m. from a man who said he had been unable to reach his friends who live inside the home.

Snyder said the man was supposed to have had dinner at the couple’s home Thursday night, but they didn’t answer the door and their sedan wasn’t parked outside.

Friday morning he went to check on them, but there was no answer, so he called deputies to check up on the couple, Snyder said.

When deputies went inside, they discovered two bodies that had “obvious signs of trauma,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Christine Christofek.

Snyder said when deputies searched the home they discovered the couple’s 2007 silver Lincoln sedan was gone.

More: P.P. Cobb’s historic general store closes

Deputies later found it on Jefferson Street in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

The sedan was taken to the Sheriff’s Office to be searched, Snyder said.

“We’re asking the public if at any time in the last couple of days they saw somebody in a silver 2007 Lincoln sedan on Jefferson Street,” Snyder said. “If you know anybody in the neighborhood that may have been in that vehicle, we really need that information.”

CLOSE Martin County sheriff’s detectives are at the scene where two bodies were found in a home in the 5500 block of Southeast Hull Street Aug. 28, 2020. Treasure Coast Newspapers

Snyder declined to answer how the couple had been killed. There wasn’t any sign of obvious forced entry into the home, he said.

“In terms of possible motives, I can speculate, but the sky is the limit,” Snyder said. “There’s all kinds of possible motives and we don’t know why right now.”

Snyder said he’s encouraging neighbors in the area to be cautious and make sure they lock their doors and put on their security alarms.

Extra deputies will be patrolling the neighborhood, Snyder said.

According to Florida real estate records, Lorraine Smith has had a real estate broker license since 1985, which expires in March 2021, for Cameo Real Estate, with its listed address at the Hull Street house. Records show Donald Smith retired his business DM Builders in 2016 and his building license expired.

More:Gil Smart: When are police justified in using deadly force?

As Martin County sheriff’s vehicles jammed the street Friday, neighbors didn’t report noticing anything out of the ordinary beforehand.

“We went for an evening walk (Thursday) night. Didn’t see anything unusual,” said 63-year-old Dee Mick. “Quite shocking. This is a very quiet, quiet neighborhood.”

Mick, a four-year resident, said she thought one of the people who died had built her home.

David Coffeen, 72, a more-than-20-year resident of the neighboring Miles Grant community, said when he learned what happened he was afraid it could have been his friends.

Buy Photo Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of two dead bodies on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, inside a home in the 5500 block of Southeast Hull Street in the Rocky Point neighborhood in Martin County. (Photo: ERIC HASERT/TCPALM)

“I have two people, two families that live right next to the family that was killed, in the next two houses down and I was afraid it was one of them,” Coffeen said.

He said he didn’t know the two who died.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood, a quiet neighborhood. It’s just a shock,” Coffeen said. “Times are definitely changing. That’s a worry to everybody.”

Still, he said he thought the neighborhood was secure.

“It is a concern that society as a whole is changing,” Coffeen said.

Staff writer Melissa E. Holsman contributed to this report

Sara Marino and Will Greenlee are TCPalm breaking news reporters. You can reach Sara on Twitter @saradmarino or email her at Sara.Marino@tcpalm.com. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or -mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you’re a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news.

Read or Share this story: https://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/local/martin-county/2020/08/28/two-bodies-found-martin-county-sheriffs-office-detectives-investigation/5656085002/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

