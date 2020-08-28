https://www.theblaze.com/news/employee-yells-at-kenosha-rioters

A distressed employee at a Papa John’s restaurant in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shouted through smashed windows at a group of protesters outside the shop Wednesday pleading for an end to the violence.

The restaurant had evidently been vandalized as a part of the nightly riots that have continued this week following the police shooting of 29-year-old black man, Jacob Blake on Sunday.

“Are they trying to get Trump re-elected?” the man shouted in frustration. “Seriously!

“I got a family to support. I got f***ing kids to feed,” he added.

In response, a woman can be heard saying: “These people don’t represent our movement.”

The man responded, “Well, I’m sorry, but they’re with you.”

The man’s frustration is likely representative of the feeling that many Americans have toward Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place across the country, as it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between peaceful protests and angry riots.

That frustration likely only increases when it is your place of business that becomes the target of violence stemming from protests.

As if it were needed, Portland, Oregon, has served as a test case for what nightly riots mean for local business productivity. After three months of rioting there, a multitude of businesses have been forced to flee potentially causing “irreparable damage” to the city.

In Kenosha, the violence has been similarly pervasive.

Over the last several days, rioters have burned entire car lots, razed several small businesses, and smashed windows of buildings throughout the city. One rioter even pointed a gun directly into the face of a BlazeTV reporter.

On Tuesday night, an armed 17-year-old shot and killed two people and wounded a third after being involved in a clash with rioters. The suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, has been charged with first-degree murder, among many other charges. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Jacob Blake’s mother condemned the violence on Tuesday, saying she has been “hurt” and “disgusted” by the community’s response.

“Please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name,” she said, apparently to little effect.

