As we reported, prominent attorney Lin Wood has assembled a legal team that will defend the Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse pro bono.

He believes the videos prove the 17-year-old shooter acted in self-defense. He is not going to speak about the boy’s personal life at this time, but he cautioned people to ignore the rumors going around. Wood said Kyle is “a fine young boy blessed with a good family.”

“Video eye” does not lie. Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. Murder charges are factually unsupportable. An egregious miscarriage of justice is occurring with respect to this 17-year old boy. I love truth & justice. I deplore lies & injustice. Had those feelings ALL my life. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 28, 2020

At this time, I will not publicly address private facts about Kyle Rittenhouse or his family beyond telling you that is a fine young boy blessed with a good family. Take media rumors & accusations with a grain of salt. In time, lies are always revealed when truth is disclosed. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 28, 2020

The “media frenzy rumor mill” is in full swing to discredit Kyle, Rittenhouse, his family & his lawyers. I would urge caution before believing any rumors or accusations of wrongdoing. They may even attack & falsely accuse me. I am protected by truth. This is not my first rodeo. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 28, 2020

Attorney Wood is working on this for free and there is a fund to help Rittenhouse.

I will not take one thin dime from #FightBack Foundation donations for my time or expenses. I have security team of Navy SEALS to provide security for me, my family, my employees, & my neighbors. I will pay those costs. I will not be intimidated by leftist tactics or threats. https://t.co/haYQEXyDfx — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 28, 2020

Another lie — Kyle did not take a gun across state lines. It was his friend’s gun and his friend is a Wisconsin resident.

When you start manufacturing facts to support false accusations, you get into trouble under the law of defamation. Kyle did not carry a gun across state lines. The gun belonged to his friend, a Wisconsin resident. The gun never left the State of Wisconsin. Truth always prevails. https://t.co/iDbsykaVvY — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 28, 2020

John Pierce and other attorneys have been engaged on Kyle’s behalf.

John Pierce @CaliKidJMP has been engaged to defend Kyle Rittenhouse along with great local attorneys & public defenders. Please visit https://t.co/zmBVFJBOFd & consider donating. Foundation funds will be used for Kyle & in time, to defend others & to support conservative causes. https://t.co/haYQEXyDfx — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 28, 2020

Rittenhouse showed no malicious intent during the day of the shooting:

