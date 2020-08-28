http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y05beRoq9KM/

First Lady Melania Trump made a shocking color choice for the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), channeling an electric elegance that she has yet to do during her time in the East Wing.

Melania Trump wore a pleated cape, sleeveless boat neck gown in a neon green off-the-runway Valentino frock from the Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. This is the first time that Mrs. Trump has worn this shade as First Lady. The dress retails for $5,500.

Mrs. Trump paired the gown with a deep red thin leather belt and matching Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The dress has a 1980s quality, an era that Mrs. Trump has rarely channeled, instead opting for the period of the 1970s with suede coats, A-line skirts, and large collars.

