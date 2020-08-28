https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/08/28/father-of-man-killed-in-seattles-chaz-chop-sues-city-state-for-3-billion-n862979

The father of the man killed inside Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP zone has sued the City of Seattle, King County, and the State of Washington for $3 billion. In the suit, the father’s attorneys claim that the actions and inactions by the local government authorities led to a hazardous and lawless situation that led to the death of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson (he went by Lorenzo).

According to KING 5 News, attorneys for Lorenzo’s father, Horace Anderson, released a statement:

“It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again,” said Attorney Evan Oshan in a prepared statement. “Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens. With power and prestige comes responsibility!” “The thing that we really need to focus on is that there was a, an individual who lost his life unnecessarily and he, it was predictable, it was preventable, and this should have never happened,” Oshan said. Oshan said that he and his client hopes that the discovery process will also uncover who was to blame. “I do know is that there was a police precinct that was given up. What I do know is that EMS did not come in and take care of Lorenzo as he lay bleeding. This was a totally lawless situation. It puts him in great danger and it was just wrong,” Oshan said.

This brings to mind Nick Sandmann’s lawsuits against the Washington Post, CNN, and others over misrepresentations of him while reporting on the March for Life. Once the trials were approved to proceed and discovery began, the media outlets were quick to settle.

Discovery may be more important than a settlement in this case, as the attorney notes, so the public can come to understand why first responders were not allowed inside CHAZ/CHOP to attend to Lorenzo after he was shot.

As PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neil reported at the time,

Raz Simone, who became infamous for acting like something of a warlord back when CHOP went by the name CHAZ, complained that “medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged” during the shooting that killed Anderson’s son. Yet a police camera reveals that cops attempted to reach the shooting victims but found themselves blocked by CHOP protesters. In shooting incidents, the Fire Department often attends to victims surrounded by a police escort. If CHOP/Antifastan residents don’t let police through, they block the fire department from safely attending to a victim.

Police have identified the suspect, Marcel Levon Long, and issued warrants for his arrest. He has not yet been apprehended.

Lorenzo Anderson’s mother filed a separate wrongful death suit in July:

A law group representing the mother of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson, who was killed in a shooting inside the former Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone in June, filed a wrongful death claim Monday against the City of Seattle, King County, and Washington state. The claim alleges that Seattle officials created a dangerous environment and city personnel “failed to protect or medically assist Anderson.” Anderson was one of two people shot inside the former protest zone during the early morning hours of June 20. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died. According to the claim, which cites “media and witness reports,” Seattle Fire crews and Seattle police “stood by and declined to assist Anderson.”

This isn’t exactly the Summer of Love described by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. In fact, it could end up costing the city, county, and state a huge payout. The taxpayers and voters in Washington will not remember that fondly.

