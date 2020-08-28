https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/finally-lindsey-graham-brings-top-obamagate-spy-testify-limits-participants-hearing/

For two years Americans have been begging someone in Washington to bring those to justice who were involved in the coup of the Trump Administration.

Senator Lindsey Graham said he would do just that, but he hasn’t. Yesterday, Graham finally brought in the key character involved in the Russia collusion coup but then he failed to tell key Senate stakeholders that he was holding the hearing.

On May 1, 2019 Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promised investigations on how the Mueller probe started.

He made the the comments during testimony by US Attorney General Bill Barr in front of the US Senate.

But Lindsey Graham was not telling the truth. Finally, yesterday Graham brought in one of the key players involved in the coup attempt of President Trump – but he failed to notify all the individuals with a need to know.

The Washington Examiner reported:

A Senate Judiciary Committee Republican aide told the Washington Examiner that Grassley was not invited to the questioning of Pientka, but Republican Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson and Democratic ranking member Sen. Gary Peters reportedly were. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Johnson’s office also did not respond. “We weren’t aware that it was happening, and we learned about it after the fact,” the GOP aide said. “We weren’t in the room, we don’t know how long it lasted, and we don’t know what topics were covered. At the end of the day, we just want to make sure that the issues that we need clarity on were discussed in that interview. It would’ve been a lot easier if we were in the room.” The aide added: “We know more about Pientka now than in 2018, and we probably have even more questions now about his role, given the broader understanding of what he was up to.”

This was discussed this evening on FOX Business with Lou Dobbs.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

We don’t know who was involved in the hearing or who was invited. We have no idea what was said by Pientka. The lack of transparency by the Deep State Senate, House, FBI and DOJ is shocking. Americans want to know the truth.

