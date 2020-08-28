https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-ayanna-pressley-calls-for-unrest-in-the-streets-as-long-as-theres-unrest-in-our-lives/

RECKLESS RHETORIC: Rand Paul Attacked in DC Days After Pelosi Labeled Republicans ‘Enemies of the State’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago

Senator Rand Paul was violently attacked by an unhinged mob outside the White House Thursday night just days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Republican lawmakers as “enemies of the state.”

“Days after @SpeakerPelosi said members of the GOP on Capitol Hill are ‘enemies of the state,’ a member of the Senate GOP attacked on the streets of DC. @SpeakerPelosi, will you condemn their actions and apologize for your dangerous rhetoric?” posted Congressman Jim Banks.

Days after @SpeakerPelosi said members of the GOP on Capitol Hill are “enemies of the state,” a member of the Senate GOP attacked on the streets of DC. @SpeakerPelosi, will you condemn their actions and apologize for your dangerous rhetoric? https://t.co/t7ltAZLzbV — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 28, 2020

Senator Rand Paul discussed his harrowing attack Thursday night after an unhinged mob descended on the Republican lawmaker; saying the crowd “would have killed me” if not for DC police officers.

“We walked one block, but as we walked we could see some police in the distance but we also saw a mob of people screaming and yelling. Fortunately, we got to the police, otherwise I don’t think we would have survived,” said Paul.

“The Policemen were forming a barricade with their bodies,” he added. “We waited, but the crowd was getting bigger and bigger and pushing in. It got worse and worse and worse. Finally, we decided to make a move. They were shouting threats to hurt us and kill us.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he believes that those who attacked him last night were paid agitators from out of town and that they would have killed him and his wife if it wasn’t for the police pic.twitter.com/TdVmuuxk7m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2020

Watch Sen. Paul’s comments above.