MAD MAXINE: Comey Has ‘No Credibility’… Except When Attacking Trump

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.24.18

Firebrand Congresswoman Maxine Waters raised eyebrows around the country Monday, doubling-down on her comments that James Comey “has no credibility” except when it comes to his outright attacks on President Trump.

Waters was speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes when she was asked to clarify remarks she made after Comey re-opened Hillary Clinton’s email investigation ahead of the 2016 campaign; saying “the FBI director has no credibility.”

California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters: “I certainly meant it” when I said Comey “has no credibility” – except for when he talks bad about Trump – then “I believe him.” pic.twitter.com/yqnTXhWDjj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2018

“That was during the transition. It was a briefing Comey gave to members of Congress. You and Donald Trump do agree on that,” said Hayes.

“Absolutely not. I tried to clarify that and to say: Yes, coming out of that clarified briefing I said that and I certainly meant it,” fired-back Waters. “However, I think that it’s quite different when you take a look at Comey and his relationship to the President.”

“What he’s said, what he’s done, I believe him,” she added. “Then is then, now is now.”

Watch Maxine’s bizarre comments above.