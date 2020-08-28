https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-maxine-waters-tells-americans-to-target-republicans-in-stores-and-gas-stations/
MAD MAXINE: Comey Has ‘No Credibility’… Except When Attacking Trump
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.24.18
Firebrand Congresswoman Maxine Waters raised eyebrows around the country Monday, doubling-down on her comments that James Comey “has no credibility” except when it comes to his outright attacks on President Trump.
Waters was speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes when she was asked to clarify remarks she made after Comey re-opened Hillary Clinton’s email investigation ahead of the 2016 campaign; saying “the FBI director has no credibility.”
California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters: “I certainly meant it” when I said Comey “has no credibility” – except for when he talks bad about Trump – then “I believe him.” pic.twitter.com/yqnTXhWDjj
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2018
“That was during the transition. It was a briefing Comey gave to members of Congress. You and Donald Trump do agree on that,” said Hayes.
“Absolutely not. I tried to clarify that and to say: Yes, coming out of that clarified briefing I said that and I certainly meant it,” fired-back Waters. “However, I think that it’s quite different when you take a look at Comey and his relationship to the President.”
“What he’s said, what he’s done, I believe him,” she added. “Then is then, now is now.”
Watch Maxine’s bizarre comments above.
MAD MAXINE: Forget Impeachment, Waters Wants Trump to ‘JUST GET OUT’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.26.18
Firebrand Congresswoman Maxine Waters backed-off her repeated demands that President Trump be impeached in Congress Wednesday; simply demanding the Commander-in-Chief “get out” of the Oval Office because he “doesn’t deserve to be there.”
Waters was speaking with reporters at the Time Magazine 100 Event when she was asked what “advice” she would offer to President Trump should they meet face-to-face.
“If you had to give some advice to President Trump, what advice would you give him?” asked one journalist.
“Please resign so that I won’t have to keep up this fight, of your having to be impeached,” fired-back Rep. Waters. “I don’t think you deserve to be there, just get out.”
Watch Mad Maxine’s comments above.