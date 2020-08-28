http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3jvqdloDe64/

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called President Donald Trump’s speech on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention “surprisingly flat.”

Wallace said, “There were impressive fireworks on the mall. But I have to say I was surprised at the lack of fireworks in the president’s speech tonight. First of all, it was far too long. 70 minutes exactly. I thought at times it felt like more a State of the Union speech, like a campaign speech.”

He continued, “I have to say, in his delivery, again, I thought the president — who we have seen really turn on a crowd — was surprisingly flat and didn’t seem to have the bite that he usually does have in his speeches.”

Wallace added, “I agree with you. He laid out an ambitious plan for a second term, ten million jobs in ten months. Bringing medical supply chains back to the United States. Dealing with pre-existing conditions, though we have to point out he hasn’t done that in his first term.”

