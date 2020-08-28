https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-liberty-university-student-alleges-falwell-wife-aggressively-pursed-him-after-performing-sex-act

A former student at Liberty University alleged that Jerry Falwell Jr.’s wife, Becki Falwell, performed oral sex on him at her home in 2008, when he was 22 years old, and aggressively pursued him afterward.

According to photos published Thursday by Politico, Becki Falwell sent flirtatious messages to the student, who reportedly knew her eldest son and went to band camp with him at the Falwell Farm. In one message, she said, “[Redacted] said that she wants you to cut [your] bangs when you get your hair cut. I think that you are beautiful just like you are,” Becki Falwell wrote in a message sent in September 2008. “You don’t want to cover up those killer eyes of yours and you know the bandana drives me wild … 🙂”

When the student said he was not interested in romantic involvement with her in December 2008, Falwell responded, “Maybe time will heal whatever wounds that I have caused and your Christian heart will allow you to forgive me.”

Jerry and Becki Falwell denied the former student’s allegations, telling Politico in a statement, “It is unfortunate that the coverage of our departure has turned into a frenzy of false and fantastic claims about us. These false and mean spirited lies have hurt us and our family greatly and we will respond fully with the truth at an appropriate time. At this time, however, we think it is best to move on and help the Liberty community focus on its very bright future…”

The allegations are the latest against the family of the former evangelical university president, who resigned from his position earlier this week with a $10.5 million severance package. He had earlier been placed on an indefinite leave of absence after his publication of an inappropriate photo of himself with his wife’s assistants with their pants unzipped.

A former pool boy then alleged that he had been engaged in a years-long affair with the Falwells, and that Falwell would watch while he had sex with his wife. As The Daily Wire reported:

A former business partner of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. claimed that the embattled evangelical leader and his wife drew him into a sexual relationship that spanned years. Giancarlo Granda, 29, told Reuters that his alleged relationship with Falwell and his wife, Becki, began when he was just 20, when he met them while working as a pool boy at Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in 2012. Granda said the trysts, which he claims involved Falwell watching as he had sex with his wife, continued until 2018. “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” he said. Granda reportedly provided Reuters with evidence of the affair, which he said involved the trio getting together “multiple times per year.” Looking back, he also claimed the Falwells’ treatment of him was predatory, saying, “Whether it was immaturity, naïveté, instability, or a combination thereof, it was this ‘mindset’ that the Falwells likely detected in deciding that I was the ideal target for their sexual escapades.”

