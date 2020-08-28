https://www.foxnews.com/us/laura-weakens-to-tropical-depression-after-leaving-path-of-destruction

Laura weakened to a tropical depression as it drenched Arkansas late Thursday after making landfall on the Louisiana, Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane overnight Wednesday.

At least 6 people were killed as Laura blew through Louisiana, maintaining hurricane strength for at least 11 hours, state officials said.

Follow below for the latest news on Tropical Depression Laura. Mobile users click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

