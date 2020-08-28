http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/s23DnsXD_wA/freedom-club-strikes-again.php
The Freedom Club has not given up on Minnesota. They have produced another 30- second ad depicting the results of one-man rule in Minnesota and one-party rule in Minneapolis (video below). The ad concludes with a direct appeal for voters to vote Republican in November. It would be impossible even to touch on the highlights in 30 seconds, especially with the latest rampage on Nicollet Mall this week, but this ad gets down to the essence. Readers who might want to support dissemination of the ad can contribute here.