On Wednesday night General Keith Kellogg spoke at the RNC and praised President Trump. Today General Kellogg called former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton a liar.

Wednesday night General Keith Kellogg spoke at the RNC and he shared:

In the past three and a half years I have witnessed every major foreign policy and national security decision by the President. I have been in the room where it happened. I saw only one agenda and one guiding question when tough calls had to be made, “Is this decision right for America?”

In an interview today, General Kellogg shared that President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who has been very critical of the President, is a liar. He was “an architect of failure”.

Below is the interview with General Kellogg at FOX News:

General Kellogg is a straight shooter.

