TheBlaze founder and 2020

Radio Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Beck issued a public apology to President Donald Trump for doubting him in 2016.

Beck made the remarks amid the press surrounding the 2020 Republican National Convention.

What are the details?

In a series of tweets, the talk-show host

wrote, “I am feeling so humbled this week. I feel truly horrible for the things I said and believed in 2016 about @realDonaldTrump. I believed the worst politically, which he proved me wrong at almost every turn. In the most dramatic cases (life/Israel/China/authoritarian).”

Beck

pointed out that the president deserves to be praised for his handling of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the virus has

infected at least 5,889,652 Americans at the time of this writing, and has caused 181,186 deaths.

“I expected @realDonaldTrump to take control federally at the first opportunity. Here we are in a massive crisis. Bush ‘violated the free market to save the free market.’ Trump could have violated federalism to ‘save federalism’ yet he has stood firm through COVID.”

He

added that his erroneous belief that the president didn’t care about Americans poisoned his temperament toward Trump and perhaps affected the president’s children themselves.

“But let me cut to the chase,” he continued. “I believed he actually didn’t care about people. When @realDonaldTrump called me after my fathers [sic] death, I assigned the motive to politics — AND SAID SO. What haunts me this week is how my words must have hit his children.”

Beck, who

spoke with Donald Trump Jr. last week, said that he felt compelled to issue an apology to the president’s son for his stance in 2016.

“How did I miss, the sharpness of my ‘judgement’ without consideration of family. Me? A guy who has lived it from his side. I wanted to end my interview with @realDonaldTrump son this week w/ a personal apology, who had spent 20 minutes with me as if we were old friends.”

Anything else?

Beck

explained that he while he wanted to extend an apology for his previous remarks, he found himself unable to do so at the time.

“I didn’t want to embarrass myself in the end and failed to do the right thing again,” he admitted. “I don’t regret my doubts or expressing my concern in 16, but the fact that I missed his humanity and was blind to his family. I said at the time, ‘I hope I am wrong and will … be the first to admit it.’

“I did,” he

concluded. “On air and personally to the president himself. But it was all about politics. I knew he loved his children and they him. What I failed to see, is the reason I think they love him. @realDonaldTrump is a loud New Yorker with a private heart.”

