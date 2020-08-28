https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/google-claims-simulated-chemistry-using-quantum-computer-1st-time-human-history/

(RUSSIA TODAY) Researchers at Google claim to have run the first-ever simulation of a chemical reaction using quantum technology, in a move which may mark a new era in our understanding of the universe around us.

The Google AI Quantum team used their 54-qubit quantum processor, Sycamore, to simulate changes in the configuration of the admittedly rather basic molecule called diazene, which consists of two nitrogen atoms and two hydrogen atoms.

Sycamore, like all quantum computers, uses logical units called qubits which exist in the hazy, ‘either/or’ realm of theoretical physics, which allows quantum computers to carry out unfathomably complex calculations of a type and on a scale that traditional computers cannot handle – essentially performing the erstwhile impossible.

