Watching the riots (protests, assaults, etc.) taking place during the RNC last night, where people who attended were physically attacked afterward by the Biden mob … such a sharp contrast between Trump supporters and Biden supporters are.

For years we’ve heard nothing but how unkind, racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic Trump’s base is but pretty sure these women (whatever they want to call themselves) are not Trump supporters.

Take a look.

If these harpies WERE Trump supporters attacking a gay liberal on the street this would be blasted on every network and on every front page.

HATE CRIME! HOMOPHOBIA! TRUMP BAAAAAAD!

But since Brandon is a Trump supporter he deserved it or something, right media?

Brandon was afraid to fight back because of the environment our media have created …

It’s time we start believing them when they show us who they really are, right?

Vote accordingly.

