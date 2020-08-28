https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/28/havent-endured-an-anti-gay-attack-like-this-brandon-straka-physically-assaulted-by-biden-mob-blm-walking-back-to-his-hotel-watch/

Watching the riots (protests, assaults, etc.) taking place during the RNC last night, where people who attended were physically attacked afterward by the Biden mob … such a sharp contrast between Trump supporters and Biden supporters are.

For years we’ve heard nothing but how unkind, racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic Trump’s base is but pretty sure these women (whatever they want to call themselves) are not Trump supporters.

Take a look.

I haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this in probably 10 years. #BlackLivesMatter activists physically assault me & Mike Harlow on our way into our hotel, calling us faggots & threatening us. The one girl comes back & knocks my friend’s phone out of her hand.#BLM= violence pic.twitter.com/Cmhc4g57tU — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) August 28, 2020

If these harpies WERE Trump supporters attacking a gay liberal on the street this would be blasted on every network and on every front page.

HATE CRIME! HOMOPHOBIA! TRUMP BAAAAAAD!

But since Brandon is a Trump supporter he deserved it or something, right media?

I can’t even describe the sinking feeling I got last night being attacked for being gay & just having to take it- bc if we defended ourselves the media would label us racist attackers. At least back in the day when gay bashing was common the media didn’t blame the gay ppl. https://t.co/wcXum5JqVu — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) August 28, 2020

Brandon was afraid to fight back because of the environment our media have created …

I am just one of many conservatives who find this appalling. I’m genuinely sorry you had to deal with this. — Dr. Dathan Paterno (@DrDathanPaterno) August 28, 2020

I’m sorry you had to go through this. It’s so sad watching the endless hate that just keeps happening. — Lizzie Rovsek (@LizzieRovsek) August 28, 2020

I’m so incredibly sorry this happened to you and your friends. I continue to pray for your safety! — Erin Christensen (@MrsChristensen) August 28, 2020

I’m glad you had the courage to leave the party of “tolerance” and create #walkaway? I’m sorry this happened to you and your friends. You’re an amazing guy with a bright future. Keep fighting the good fight. — Melody Weber (@itsaboutface) August 28, 2020

They were everywhere last night assaulted sen Rand Paul – so many others — professor (@crazyprofessor) August 28, 2020

So true and so sad. — JoLoDib (@JoLoDiBenedetto) August 28, 2020

😥 And the left shows who they REALLY are, yet again. — MoMontana-sings (@MomontanaS) August 28, 2020

It’s time we start believing them when they show us who they really are, right?

Vote accordingly.

