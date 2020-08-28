https://thepostmillennial.com/head-of-police-union-calls-for-resignation-of-mayor-de-blasio-by-sundown

A police union boss is calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s resignation and is demanding that he quit by sundown, according to the New York Post.

“We need to hear you RESIGNED as Mayor of NYC,” said Ed Mullins, the Sergeants Benevolent Association President on Friday over Twitter.

De Blasio was criticized during the RNC’s closing night on Thursday by former mayor Rudy Giuliani, public housing residents and Pat Lynch, the Police Benevolent Association president.

The comments came in response to de Blasio’s twitter post trashing President Trump and the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“What did we need to hear this week? Plans to fight COVID-19 and get Americans back to work. What did we hear? Lies about the greatest city in the world and one of the most diverse places on Earth.”

“Because @realDonaldTrump is afraid of diversity. He’s afraid of true greatness,” tweeted de Blasio.

Mullins responded to the post writing, “We are WAITING. Only a few hours left until sundown. Give 8 million people a gift & quit. You ruined NYC, Save the City and step down.”

Mayoral press secretary Bill Neidhardt fired back against the police union bosses on Twitter.

“Ed Mullins and RNC speaker Pat Lynch do not represent the views of most New Yorkers, let alone rank-and-file,” he said.

“They’re a disgrace to the labor movement. Their embrace of a racist President shows how ill-equipped they are to serve a diverse city and a majority-minority force.”

Mullins and de Blasio are known for their rocky relationship.

De Blasio called Mullins a “liar” last month during a press conference at City Hall following criticism from Mullins concerning his handling of the protests that followed the death of George Floyd.