Christian Walker, the son of legendary running back Herschel Walker, defended Kenosha police in a Twitter post earlier this week and called the shooting of Jacob Blake the result of ignoring police demands.

He called the shooting—which prompted deadly protests in the city and new rounds of unrest across the country— “another incident of a crazy violent criminal refusing to follow directions from police officers and getting consequences for it.”

Blake was shot seven times on Sunday in a police-involved shooting that was caught on video. Reports said that police responded to a complaint about a family issue and were told that Blake had a warrant for his arrest from a domestic incident a few months ago. Investigators recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of the car, according to reports.

“If kindergartners can follow directions from teachers, then grown men can follow directions from police officers,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “I don’t feel bad, follow the law.”

Blake survived, but will likely be paralyzed for the rest of his life.

The Daily Mail reported that Christian Walker considers himself a “free-speech radicalist,” and called Blake a “felon sexual assaulter, he was a domestic abuser and had given cop trouble in the past. There was a warrant out for his arrest.”

Politifact reported that Blake was charged with one felony count of third-degree sexual assault and other misdemeanor counts that stem from an alleged incident of domestic abuse dating back to May.

“He should’ve followed directions and we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Christian Walker said.

Joe Biden’s comfort with “ African Americans “ votes is insulting. I’m black and I won’t be casting my vote for Jim Crow Joe @JoeBiden. I’m pro-America pic.twitter.com/feu4xLCVc0 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 6, 2020

Herschel Walker made headlines earlier this week during the Republican National Convention when he vouched for President Trump’s character. He called the president a great and longtime friend.

He told the RNC, “It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” said Walker, who is black. “I take that as a personal insult, that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist. Growing up in the Deep South, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

He said in a later interview that his personal life has suffered because of his support of Trump.

“Losing friends has been a big cost. I lost some friends, and that’s what’s so strange about it. How could, in a country like America, you disagree with someone that you now want to injure that person or you just don’t want to talk to them no more? Where did it get that you become a country like that?” he asked.

