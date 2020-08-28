http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hKd37uVztL8/

The left-wing Hollywood celebrities were fuming as President Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination on the final day of the Republican National Convention. Not only did left-wing stars lash out at the commander in chief, they also singled out first daughter Ivanka Trump and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani for their nastiest insults.

“Here comes the asshole,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted as her president took the stage at the White House late Thursday. The outdoor ceremony on the South Lawn triggered celebrities who complained about the lack of social distancing. Actress Mia Farrow compared it to Jonestown — “an adoring cult waiting for Jim Jones to appear.” The West Wing star Bradley Whitford called it a “desecration” of the White House.

Other left-wing celebrities to fling mud on the RNC’s last night include Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Dave Bautista, and bestselling author Stephen King.

Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan swooped in to defend Joe Biden from claims that he’s a socialist and to decry the president’s speech as “all lies to scare” Americans. “to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back,” Gaffigan later said.

Please dont buy that socialist crap either. Obviously Obama wasn’t a socialist. This is all lies to scare you and you know it. Biden is not radical. Are you serious? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Perennial Trump-bashing comedian Rosie O’Donnell hate-tweeted throughout the convention, directing her anger at the president.

trump is a logo slapper not a builder – malibu ivanka – this bullshit come on #AmericaOrTrump #TrumpChaos #AmericaTunesOutTrump — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 28, 2020

Bette Midler, who had indicated she wouldn’t be watching the speech, tweeted out a meme of projectile vomit.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista called President Trump a “dictator” and “President Hypocrite.”

Says the dictator who told everyone to boycott @goodyear because they didn’t want employees wearing his stupid ass little red hats. How twisted is President Hyprocrite? https://t.co/mEPeYlL9EH — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 28, 2020

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted that the U.S. has become a global laughingstock thanks to the president.

Popular joke in Europe:

Question: What borders on stupidity?

Answer: Canada and Mexico 🇲🇽#GlobalLaughingstockUSAThanksToDonald 🇺🇸 https://t.co/UZluWDI09M — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2020

Bradley Whitford called the president “a racist, sexual assaulting, lethally incompetent Russian asset.”

I profoundly proclaim that @realDonaldTrump is a racist, sexual assaulting, lethally incompetent Russian asset. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 28, 2020

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles called the president a “murderer.”

Just a quick reminder. Trump is a Jeffrey Epstein loving Ivanka lusting creep. Also a traitor. Oh and a murderer too. Thanks. — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) August 28, 2020

Actor Michael Rapaport resurrected his “Dikcstain” [sic] insult at the president.

Dumpy Dikcstain is itching to go off the cuff. Buckle up folks. The Blob is on the job — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 28, 2020

Rob Reiner was in a more subdued mood than usual, complaining that the president’s speech was “boring.”

Boring Bullshit. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 28, 2020

Author Stephen King called the use of the White House “the worst public example in history.” His criticisms were echoed by a number of stars, including Kristen Johnson, Jon Cryer, and anti-Trump comedian Sarah Cooper.

This administration has set the worst public example in history. For shame. And using the Peoples’ House as a prop. Double shame. https://t.co/XwxbosJzYi — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 28, 2020

Who’s paying for this and why do they get to use federal property in their election ad? https://t.co/xcykqFXbYi — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 28, 2020

Absolutely sickening. I can’t stand it. https://t.co/tkkJ4ta7Rw — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 28, 2020

The RNC will likely be deemed a super spreader of both coronavirus and bullshit propaganda — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 28, 2020

Trump-hating comedian Kathie Griffin led the charge against Ivanka Trump, calling her a “Karen.” Other figures to attack the first daughter include Alyssa Milano and RBG filmmaker Julie Cohen.

“Good evening. I’m Ivanka Trump, but you can call me Karen.” — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 28, 2020

Is there anyone watching who believes a single one of Ivanka’s anecdotes?

“And I could see the pain in my father’s eyes as he said…” — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) August 28, 2020

I have met @IvankaTrump a few times. In 2015, when she guest judged a show I hosted, she told me I was her hero. I’m sad to see her now. #RNC2020 #TeamJoe #TrumpChaos — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 28, 2020

Other stars took shots at Rudy Giuliani, who gave an impassioned speech about how Democrats have failed America’s cities.

Rudy Giuliani talks like he has to take a dump in the worst way!

👊🏻😖👊🏻 — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) August 28, 2020

Some stars insulted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The Daily Show with Trevor Noah mocked the senators legislative record while Full Frontal with Samantha Bee made fun of his reference to hamburgers.

“I’m Mitch McConnell, surrounded here by all the laws we’ve passed in the Trump Senate” pic.twitter.com/oESXOkfR1r — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

The RNC has fully devolved into “Democrats want to take your hamburgers” #RNC2020 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 28, 2020

The @senatemajldr is actively lying to you right now. He does not care about you. If he did he would hold a vote in the senate for the #HeroesAct. As you prioritize voting @realDonaldTrump out, please #VoteBlue up & down the ballot ESPECIALLY if you’re in Kentucky.#RNC2020 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 28, 2020

Mitch McConnell is genuinely terrifying. He’s like an evil ventriloquist puppet #donttrusttrump #trumpchaos — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) August 28, 2020

Actor Ethan Embry insulted Rev. Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham, who opened the RNC on Thursday with a prayer.

Franklin Graham is a charlatan — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) August 28, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

