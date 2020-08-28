https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514237-house-to-vote-on-a-bill-to-remove-cannabis-from-list-of-controlled-substances

The House will vote on legislation next month to remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and erase some marijuana criminal records.

The bill would not legalize the drug, which would be left up to states, but the vote will still be a historic step in the effort to reduce legal penalties related to the drug. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said in an email to members that the vote will take place during the September work period.

BREAKING: The U.S. House will vote on a bill to remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act. So that’s historic. Vote date TBD. pic.twitter.com/wTF0m2QZf6 — Natalie Fertig (@natsfert) August 28, 2020

Marijuana is already legal in 11 states.

The vote would be the first taken by either chamber of Congress to take marijuana off the Controlled Substances Act.

Cannabis is currently listed as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act, meaning there’s a high chance for abuse and no medical benefits. Removing it under the act would eliminate the federal prohibition on the drug but leave in place state laws making it illegal.

It would also expunge criminal records and provide grant funding for people who have been negatively impacted by enforcement of marijuana laws.

The bill was first introduced by House Judiciary Chair Jerry NadlerJerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse to vote on removing cannabis from list of controlled substances Trump victory could oust Nancy Pelosi as Speaker The Hill’s Convention Report: Mike and Karen Pence set to headline third night of convention MORE (D-N.Y.) last fall and passed the panel by a 24-10 vote in November. It passed the committee with the votes of GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzHouse to vote on removing cannabis from list of controlled substances The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from GOP convention night 1 Gaetz uses convention speech to criticize Biden for lack of activity MORE (Fla.) and Tom McClintock Thomas (Tom) Milller McClintockHouse to vote on removing cannabis from list of controlled substances House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats MORE (Calif.). It is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

The vote comes amid a national reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality, with racial justice advocates noting the disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws against people of color.

