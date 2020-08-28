https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-new-strzok-page-emails-show-comey-fbi-investigated-president-trumps-tweets-critical-obama-fbi/

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained 323 pages of emails between former FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page showing Comey’s FBI was investigating President Trump over his critical tweets of Barack Obama and the FBI.

The FBI is purposely slow-rolling its production of emails to Judicial Watch and only processing 500 pages per month in response to a 2017 FOIA lawsuit.

Judicial Watch obtained a March 2017 email Peter Strzok sent his boss Bill Priestap and others about probing President Trump’s tweets about being wiretapped by the FBI.

Judicial Watch reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC

On March 18, 2017, Strzok emails his boss, then-Asst. Director for the Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap, along with colleagues Jon Moffa and Page, about his research into President Trump’s tweets about being wiretapped: Sending the tweets in question along with posting times. Doing some research, time stamping in Twitter can be glitchy … [T]he tweet times below were all -3 hours from east coast time, which I adjusted (ie, the first listed as 3:35am). I think I recall reporting at the time described the tweets as occurring around 630, not 330. Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 6:35 AM Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 6:52 AM I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 6:52 AM How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 7:02 AM

Judicial Watch obtained other emails showing the FBI’s interaction with media outlets such as CNN, Politico and others. Click here to read the report.

“These astonishing emails, which have been hidden for years, show the Comey FBI was investigating President Trump over his critical tweets of the agency and Obama’s spying abuse and misconduct,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “These emails also show that Comey was intimately involved with illegal and dishonest FISA spy op against President Trump. Where is Durham?”

HUGE: Emails, which have been hidden for years, show the Comey FBI was investigating @RealDonaldTrump over his critical tweets of the agency and Obama’s spying abuse and misconduct. Also show Comey intimately involved with illegal FISA spy op! Durham? https://t.co/Au5oha9xzq https://t.co/kqc0JuqLia — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 28, 2020

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

