Senator Rand Paul and his wife Kelley Paul went on with Tucker Carlson on Friday the night after they were attacked by violent leftists when they walked to their hotel following President Trump’s speech at the RNC in Washington DC.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reported last night –Senator Rand Paul was assaulted by a violent Black Lives Matter mob as he left the Republican National Convention in DC on Thursday night.

Ironically, the “protesters” were demanding he say Breonna Taylor’s name — apparently unaware that he introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act in June to stop no-knock raids. He worked with her parents to do so.

“After talking with Breonna Taylor’s family, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants. This bill will effectively end no-knock raids in the United States,” said Sen. Paul at the time.

As Sen. Paul and his wife were being escorted by police away from the event, a “protester” rushed up and shoved a police officer holding a bike into him. The Kentucky senator checked on the officer before getting out of harms way himself.

On Friday night Rand and Kelley told about the violent assault by the Democrat mob.

Kelley Paul told Tucker, “It was absolutely terrifying. I have never experienced anything like that in my life. I hope no one ever has to go through something like this. I’ve never been so afraid in my life!… It was like this bloodthirsty mob. All I could think of was the man kicked in the head in Portland.”

Senator Paul and his wife Kelley were actually penned down between two officers until more police arrived for protection. Senator Rand Paul said, “If someone falls to the ground that’s when they are kicking and stomping people and you’re done for.”

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

