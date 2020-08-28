https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-green/2020/08/28/insanity-wrap-38-tapper-lies-no-one-dies-n859745

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Do you remember back when Jake Tapper wasn’t a scaremongering hack for the Dems?

Answer: Yeah, we don’t either. Was that even a thing?

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s extra-slippery Wrap.

• Kamala Harris lets the mask slip

• Joe Biden let his entire campaign slip

• BLM gave decency the slip

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Black men harass and assault White senior citizen outside White House after RNC. pic.twitter.com/7lBDBmPHVY — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 28, 2020

Black Lives Matter mob viciously attacks police officers in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/pX7SNB5P2L — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020

Man and his wife leaving White House get mobbed on their way back to their hotel by livid protesters. pic.twitter.com/qnpPTfReS3 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

If you had thought that maybe last night’s big event at the White House would draw the usual gang of lefty idiots like moths to a flame…

…well, yeah.

You Keep Using That Word. I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means

()

Nice work from Daily Caller’s Brian Anderson:

Nothing says “authentic” like a list of “Republican” supporters who aren’t Republicans. That’s the sleight of hand Joe Biden just tried to pull. On Monday afternoon, his presidential campaign blasted out a “[h]uge list of Arizona Republicans … endorsing @JoeBiden today,” in an attempt to paint the Democratic ticket as bipartisan. We in Arizona were a little confused, though, because most of the endorsees on the list aren’t exactly what you’d call Republicans. Right at the top of the list (you guessed it) is former senator Jeff Flake, who suddenly dropped out of his reelection race in 2017 after realizing that Republican primary voters didn’t like him — and neither did anybody else. Most of the time, the former senator is out of sight (and out of mind). But every now and then he’ll pop his head above ground to remind the media how woke he is and get a sniff of that “Strange New Respect.”

Insanity Wrap would like to reiterate a point we’ve made once or twice before.

Sometimes your party will nominate a candidate for office you just can’t support.

Maybe they’re horrible people. Maybe you don’t trust them. Maybe they really ought to be members of the other party.

Whatever the reason, Insanity Wrap gets it because we’ve been there before ourselves.

Sometimes it’s better for your own conscience just to leave that part of the ballot blank, or in rare cases to actually vote for the guy from the other party.

But when your reaction to a disagreeable candidate of your own party is to go so far as to retroactively endorse someone diametrically opposed to everything you pretend to stand for — as the Lincoln Project did for Barack Obama a couple of weeks ago — then stop pretending, man up, and just join the other party already.

We’re talking to you, Jeff Flake.

Kamala Harris Lets the Mask Slip

The largely peaceful riots probably polled well in the beginning. Energized the base. Then it was “wait a minute…” https://t.co/qMC7vD3EI6 — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) August 28, 2020

“They’re not gonna stop, they’re not gonna stop.”

Someone must not have gotten the memo that the riots stopped polling well, so much so that even Don Lemon has become aware of a changed fact.

Monetarily, Insanity Wrap will explain why the Biden campaign is in such disarray.

But first…

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Reaction to images from South Lawn of WH, where 1500+ are gathering, no masks, distancing, or mass testing from @ashishkjha of @Harvardgh “This is deeply irresponsible. It goes against all that we know about keeping people safe. We should expect better from our national leaders.” pic.twitter.com/DRfrYs7BNK — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 28, 2020

But as Alex Berenson — whose reporting on COVID-19 has been nothing short of excellent — replied to Tapper:

Yep, they’re all gonna die. Just like the spring breakers in Florida and the bikers at Sturgis. Apparently Jake Tapper missed all the papers showing outdoor transmission isn’t and has never been a significant vector for #covid. Ever get tired of trying to scare people, Jake?

Of course not, Alex.

Insanity Wrap knows just as well as you do that scaring people into voting for Democrats is a big part of Tapper’s job as a newsreader for the CNN Infotainment Complex.

Cue the World’s Smallest Violin

The Hill’s Amie Parnes published this story Thursday morning, but since the situation remains the same following President Trump’s energetic, hour-long, and totally live acceptance speech Thursday night, Insanity Wrap is fine running it for you today.

Democrats are worried Joe Biden isn’t doing more to counterprogram the GOP convention. They acknowledge that President Trump has the advantage of the bully pulpit and that it is difficult for Biden during the GOP’s convention week to win his own headlines. But they still think Biden should be doing more — in person or even virtually — to try to prevent Trump from getting a large bounce from the convention. And they’re frustrated the nation isn’t seeing more of Biden.

Insanity Wrap is confident that Joe Biden no longer possesses the faculties to make those appearances, and worse (well, better for the GOP) we’re also confident that he no longer possesses the faculties required for firm decisionmaking.

If that.

In other words, there’s no one at the top of the Biden campaign with the decisionmaking ability and authority to run a tight ship.

Kamala Harris didn’t get the memo that she’s supposed to condemn the riots now? This is no surprise, since whoever on Team Biden was supposed to send the memo yesterday probably got shoved aside by someone representing a different faction who disagrees.

The problem with weak leaders is that there are always competing factions trying to gain control, and the faction with the most power varies from day to day or even faster.

The result is what you saw last week at the DNC, and what you’ve seen from Team Biden since their man clinched the nomination: A rudderless and slow-moving organization with little ability to take the initiative, and almost no ability to stick to a message other than Orange Man Bad.

What you’ve seen from Team Biden since their man clinched the nomination is also a preview of how a Biden White House would operate.

Insanity Wrap feels the need to remind you that in a time of deep recession, global pandemic, and rising tensions with Communist China, the country can’t afford to have a president who is Kamala Harris’ sockpuppet on Monday, Bernie Sanders’ sockpuppet on Tuesday, Jill Biden’s sockpuppet on Wednesday, etc.

We felt the need to remind you of this, but we understand it probably wasn’t necessary.

Well, Since You Asked…

Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, “Shoot me, n***a.” pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

As Glenn Reynolds quipped earlier on Friday, “It’s as if these riots have nothing to do with criminal justice reform, but are just outlets for hate.”

One More Thing…

(Seen on Facebook.)

It’s funny because it’s true.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back Monday for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

