https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/insurgent

Thursday, Steve Deace tore into the argument that the president must have an invitation from a governor to restore order in Kenosha, WI, and other cities on fire at the hands of Black Lives Matter rioters. According to Deace, if what happened in Kenosha happened to an American embassy abroad, we would have already acted. Watch the clip for more details.

Use promo code DEACE to save $10 one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

