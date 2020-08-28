https://www.theepochtimes.com/irs-to-mail-50000-withheld-stimulus-checks-next-month_3480154.html

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it will mail 50,000 wrongly withheld stimulus checks in September.

In a statement this week, the agency said these are “catch-up” Economic Impact Payments and are not part of a new stimulus package or new federal program.

Approximately 160 million stimulus payments and checks have been issued since April after the CARES Act was passed in late March to offset economic damages done by the CCP virus, a novel coronavirus.

However, some people were left out of the payments, including individuals whose spouses were late in paying child support.

“These catch-up payments are due to be issued in early-to-mid-September. They will be mailed as checks to any eligible spouse who submitted Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, along with their 2019 federal income tax return, or in some cases, their 2018 return,” according to the agency. “These spouses do not need to take any action to get their money. The IRS will automatically issue the portion of the EIP that was applied to the other spouse’s debt.”

It added: “The IRS is aware that some individuals did not file a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, and did not receive their portion of the EIP for the same reason above. These individuals also do not need to take any action and do not need to submit a Form 8379. The IRS does not yet have a timeframe but will automatically issue the portion of the EIP that was applied to the other spouse’s debt at a later date.”

The stimulus checks paid $1,200 for individuals who make less than $75,000, and $2,400 to married couples who earned a combined income of less than $150,000.

