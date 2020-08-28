https://www.westernjournal.com/islamist-leader-responsible-assassinations-bombing-arrested-egypt/

The leader of the Muslim Brotherhood movement was arrested during a raid in Cairo, Egyptian authorities announced Friday.

Mahmoud Ezzat was accused of receiving illegal funds and joining and leading a terrorist group, Reuters reported. He was reportedly arrested at an apartment.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the oldest Islamist movement in Egypt. The organization has advocated for subversion and militancy, according to Egyptian authorities.

#BREAKING #Egypt arrests acting leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood Mahmoud Ezzat: Interior Ministry pic.twitter.com/5YIuWz6xm6 — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) August 28, 2020

In 2013 the nation implemented measures to constrain it, outlawing the group and forcing members out of leadership, according to Reuters.

Ezzat will face retrials of his previous sentences of life in prison and death, Reuters reported.

Authorities believe Ezzat was responsible for multiple assassinations and attempted assassinations as well as a bombing since he took over leadership following the August 2013 arrest of former Muslim Brotherhood head Mohammed Badie.

Several of the Islamist group’s leading figures, including Badie, are in jail, and others have fled Egypt.

