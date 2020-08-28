https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rnc-ivanka-trump-introduces-her-father-peoples-president

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Trump, introduced her father at the Republican National Convention prior to his nomination acceptance speech, saying that “Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington.”

In remarks targeted likely toward female voters – a key demographic the president needs for reelection – Trump, adviser to the president, acknowledged her father’s brash methods, saying that outcomes are more important than style.

“I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste,” she said on the final night of the convention. “And I know his Tweets can feel a bit … unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.”

Speaking against a White House backdrop, Trump praised her father as a “warrior,” “the people’s president” and “defender of common sense,” extolling policy changes taken by his administration, including a historic Middle East peace deal, criminal justice reform benefitting African-Americans and renegotiating trade deals.

“For the first time in a long time, we have a president who has called out Washington’s hypocrisy – and they hate him for it,” she said. “Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective.”

Trump praised her father, a New York real estate magnate before becoming president in 2016, for what she described as his quick actions to fight the coronavirus, including stopping travel from Europe and mobilizing the private sector to produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

“I’ve been with my father and seen the pain in his eyes when he receives updates on the lives that have been stolen by this plague,” she said. “I have witnessed him make some of the most difficult decisions of his life.”

Criticized as a “New York liberal” by populists like embattled activist Stephen Bannon, Trump said that her father’s work led her to challenge her own beliefs.

“He is so unapologetic about his beliefs that he has caused me and countless Americans to take a hard look at our own convictions, and ask ourselves, ‘What do we stand for?’ ” Trump said. “What kind of America do we want to leave for our children?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

