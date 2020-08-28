https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/jacob-blakes-father-recites-muslim-victory-call-war-cry-allah-video/

Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., recited a Quran verse this week when speaking to the media.

Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday after he resisted arrest and opened his car door, allegedly reaching for a knife.

Jacob Blake Sr. perfectly recited the first sura of the Quran: “Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim,” which means, “In the name of Allah, the merciful, the compassionate.”

“This is for my son Jacob Blake,” he said as he rattled off the war cry prayer in Arabic.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC

WATCH:

[embedded content]

This very phrase begins every chapter in the Quran except one and is seen as a Muslim war cry.

In fact, this is the very same phrase Bowe Bergdahl’s father said in front of the White House in 2014 after Obama traded Taliban terrorists in exchange for traitor Bergdahl.

Back in 2014, Brigitte Gabriel of Act for America told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that this phrase declares the greatness of Allah over the land, calling it a “war cry of Allah” and a Muslim victory call.

Muslims often try to downplay this victory war cry as an ordinary everyday prayer, however it is seen as a ‘war cry of Allah’ by hardliners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

