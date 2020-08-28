https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-reads-script-struggles-get-interview-anderson-cooper-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday appeared on friendly news networks from his vacation beach house while Kamala Harris did the heavy lifting.

Instead of interacting with voters, Joe Biden is staying at his $2.7 million Rehoboth Beach vacation home.

Biden appeared on MSNBC and CNN on Thursday for softball interviews.

Biden’s cognitive issues are so bad that he was reading from a script while struggling to get through his interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

If Biden needs a script to speak to media sycophants, how is he going to deal with Iran, North Korea, Russia and China?

WATCH:

Joe Biden is clearly reading from a script while struggling to get through this interview with Anderson Cooper pic.twitter.com/PsD7vBLIik — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 27, 2020

