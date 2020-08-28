https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jonathan-karl-is-triggered/
.@jonkarl: “I’m practically speechless, here. I have been covering the White House on and off for two decades … Here we have the entire South Lawn of the White House transformed into the hall, the venue, for a national political convention.” https://t.co/Y3Txz0cFHU #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/E9jFPeZEAI
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 28, 2020
One by one, reporters reveal their anti-Trump bias.
