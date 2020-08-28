https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jonathan-karl-is-triggered/

Posted by Kane on August 28, 2020 1:44 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

One by one, reporters reveal their anti-Trump bias.

“I’m practically speechless, here. I have been covering the White House on and off for two decades … Here we have the entire South Lawn of the White House transformed into the hall, the venue, for a national political convention.”

Reaction on twitter…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...