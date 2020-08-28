https://www.theepochtimes.com/judge-delays-extradition-for-illinois-teenager-accused-in-kenosha-shootings_3479843.html

Hearing now won’t take place until Sept. 25

A teenager accused of shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday will remain in Illinois for now after a judge delayed his extradition on Friday.

The public defender representing Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, asked for the hearing to be delayed, saying he wanted to let the teen meet with a private attorney.

The judge agreed, pushing the extradition hearing until Sept. 25, WBAY reported. A Lake County, Illinois, spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Lin Wood, an attorney, said Friday morning that John Pierce has been engaged to defend Rittenhouse, with assistance from local lawyers and public defenders. The group directed donations to a nonprofit called the Fight Back Foundation. Wood said Rittenhouse was engaged in self-defense.

Prosecutors in Kenosha County charged the teen Thursday with six counts, including one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of first-degree homicide.

Rittenhouse told Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinnis before the shootings that he was in the area to protect a business and to help people.

In this still image obtained from a social media video, a man is shot in his arm during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020. (Brendan Gutenschwager/via Reuters)

According to a criminal complaint, Rittenhouse was “clearly” seen holding a long gun, later identified as a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 rifle.

Video footage showed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, appear to throw an object, apparently a plastic bag, at the defendant, according to the complaint. The teen and the man kept moving across the parking lot of the car dealership, Car Source, which has been torched by rioters earlier in the week. A loud bang is heard and a male shouts “[Expletive] you!” before Rosenbaum kept approaching the defendant. He came into close proximity when four more shots are fired.

Rosenbaum fell to the ground. He died.

Rittenhouse appears to get close to the body and make a call. As he runs away, he can be heard saying, “I just killed somebody,” the complaint states.

Two other videos showed the teenager running on a road. People on the street and sidewalk began yelling “Beat him up!” and “Hey, he shot him!” One shouted: “Get him! Get that dude!”

Then a male is seen running towards the defendant and appearing to swing at him, making contact with Rittenhouse.

The defendant keeps running before tripping and falling to the ground.

A man is wounded by gunfire amid rioting in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020. (@Louriealex/Instagram via Reuters)

At that point, another male jumps “at and over the defendant,” the complaint states. Rittenhouse appears to fire two shots but the man was not hit. Then a second person, later identified as Anthony Huber, 26, approaches Rittenhouse.

“Huber has a skateboard in his right hand. When Huber reaches the defendant it appears that he is reaching for the defendant’s gun with his left hand as the skateboard makes contact with the defendant’s left shoulder. Huber appears to be trying to pull the gun away from the defendant,” the complaint states.

“The defendant rolls towards his left side and as Huber appears to be trying to grab the gun the gun is pointed at Huber’s body. The defendant then fires one round which can be heard on the video. Huber staggers away, taking several steps, then collapses to the ground. Huber subsequently died from this gunshot wound.”

Rittenhouse then shot Gaige Grosskreutz, who had begun approaching him while holding a handgun in his right hand, authorities said.

Grosskreutz is recovering in a hospital. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, he underwent surgery and will keep the arm that was struck by bullets.