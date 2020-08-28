https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/28/katie-pavlich-reality-checks-david-axelrod-who-thinks-team-trumps-thrilled-with-footage-of-protesters-hassling-rand-paul-so-they-can-reinforce-law-order-meme/

Last night, a mob attacked Sen. Rand Paul and his wife as they were leaving the White House after President Trump’s acceptance speech. What’s former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s takeaway? That the Trump campaign must have really liked it:

Katie Pavlich had a big dose of reality for Axelrod after that claim:

Bingo! And what was that word Axelrod used?

That’s the one! Puh-leeze. Would it have been just “hassling” if that had happened to a Democrat?

The election concern is palpable.

