House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has taken to social media to proclaim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “reckless comments have consequences.”

McCarthy’s remarks were shared to social media, where he stated Pelosi should denounce the “assaults against democracy.”

Hours after Nancy Pelosi labeled Republicans as “domestic enemies,” leftist mobs harassed, intimidated, and tried to incite violence against Republicans in the streets. Her reckless comments have consequences. She should immediately condemn these assaults against democracy. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 28, 2020

Earlier this week, Pelosi made reference to Trump supporters and Republicans as “enemies of the state.”

McCarthy’s remarks came after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife, Kelley, were surrounded and intimidated by a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters in the streets after the Republican National Convention.

After the incident, Paul shared a message to Twitter and thanked the D.C. Police Department for “literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” Paul said. “Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

