https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f49e0d01852e24a8c20c6c8
Protests in Portland have become increasingly unruly. Police have declared riots on several occasions, and President Trump last month ordered federal troops to the city to curb chaos….
Nevada researchers say man who fell ill from COVID-19 in April tested positive for a different virus strain in June….
With millions of Australians thrown into unemployment and reduced work hours, due to COVID-19, the government’s JobKeeper and JobSeeker saved more than 2.2million people from poverty….
Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representativ…
Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four-year battle with colon cancer, turned T’Challa of “Black Panther” into a global icon and inspired a generation….