Earlier in the day on August 25th Kyle Rittenhouse was busy cleaning buildings after another night of Democrat BLM rioters damaging another US city. That night young Rittenhouse was running for his life from BLM rioters.

Yesterday Rittenhouse was charged with up to 170 years for his actions that night.

Here’s a comparison of charges and the events that occurred.

There is video evidence of young Rittenhouse in Kenosha the morning of the shootings helping clean paint from the buildings that were desecrated by BLM rioters before the shooting.

Kyle Rittenhouse photographed volunteering to help clean up BLM graffiti in Kenosha earlier in the day, before defending himself against rioters. https://t.co/tmNsqZ4Jod — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 26, 2020

There is more footage from the night of the shooting showing Rittenhouse carrying a gun and being thanked by the police for his help.

Police not only didn’t arrest suspect Kyle Rittenhouse at the scene, but at the start of the night they thanked an armed group who had come out âand at the end of the night, video shows Rittenhouse was able to walk right out of the Kenosha hot zone.https://t.co/GQ9b0qf4hW — hilzoy (@hilzoy) August 27, 2020

Unfortunately things quickly changed for the young Rittenhouse on Tuesday night. So much so that he is now charged with multiple crimes.

📌 Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with 5 felonies + 1 misdemeanor. He is facing a maximum sentence of life + 170 years and 9 months. Kyle’s charges and the evidence the prosecutors are currently relying on are outlined in this thread. 1/ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

Rittenhouse is charged with intentional murder for shooting Anthony Huber who was carrying a skateboard the night of his death.

This is the most serious charge. Huber has a long criminal record.

The most serious charge is Intentional Homicide of Anthony Huber, on which Kyle faces life + 5 years.

Evidence shows Huber hitting Kyle with a skateboard while Kyle is on the ground, then Huber struggles to get the rifle out of Kyle’s hands. One shot is fired during the struggle. pic.twitter.com/n881Tuj01R — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

Here is a picture of Huber hitting Rittenhouse with his skateboard after Rittenhouse fell to the ground:

A video slowed down shows Huber hitting young Rittenhouse with his skateboard before being shot and killed:

Slowed down you can see the “shooter” is defending himself not indiscriminately killing people. pic.twitter.com/Xjmypfuttg — Cedar Posts 🇺🇸 (@CedarPosts) August 26, 2020

The next charge Rittenhouse is facing is a lesser charge for murdering Joseph Rosenbaum.

Kyle is charged with Reckless Homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, max penalty 65 years. According to @RichieMcGinniss, Kyle was running from Rosenbaum, who was chasing him & threw an object at him. The moment he was shot, Rosenbaum was attempting to grab Kyle’s weapon. pic.twitter.com/BXtQTNnDDs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

Rosenbaum also has a criminal record and he reportedly was chasing Rittenhouse and he reached for Rittenhouse’s gun shortly before he was shot. Rosenbaum was shot in the head and also died. There are reports that Rittenhouse was shot at before shooting Rosenbaum.

WATCH: A video sync of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, WI with multiple camera angles and object highlights. pic.twitter.com/61XMCdHcmK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Next Rittenhouse is charged with attempted homicide of Gaige Grosskreutz:

Kyle is charged with Attempted Intentional Homicide of Gaige Grosskreutz, max penalty 65 years as charged. Grosskreutz approached Kyle, who was sitting on the ground at that moment, with a pistol in his right hand. Kyle shot Grosskreutz in the arm holding the pistol. pic.twitter.com/JdpWtf2w76 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

As is noted above and can be seen in the video above showing Huber attacking Rittenhouse with his skateboard, Grosskreutz had a gun and he too was chasing Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz also has a rap sheet and may have committed a crime for carrying the gun if he is a felon. Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm that was carrying the gun.

The next charge against Rittenhouse is for actions he took against a reporter who was following him when he was allegedly fired upon and when he fired on Rosenbaum.

Kyle is charged with Reckless Endangerment of @RichieMcGinniss, a @DailyCaller reporter. Max penalty 17.5 years. McGinniss was following behind Kyle and Rosenbaum when Rosenbaum attacked Kyle and Kyle shot in response. McGinniss was not injured. pic.twitter.com/AalSSG8rXB — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

The reporter has not on record claimed he was endangered that we are aware of. He does claim he saw Rosenbaum reach for Rittenhouse’s gun before Rosenbaum was shot.

The next charge is against Rittenhouse for actions he took against an unknown man.

Kyle is charged with Reckless Endangerment of “unknown male”, max penalty 17.5 years in prison. Here is a photo by @ElijahSchaffer of this “unknown male” and what he was doing to Kyle right before Kyle shot at him, without injuring him. pic.twitter.com/FpI6o1ui0q — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

The unknown man charged and attempted to kick Rittenhouse when Rittenhouse fell on the ground. He is in the first video above in white pants. We don’t know if he too is a criminal with a rap sheet. It looks like he was shot at by Rittenhouse after he kicked Rittenhouse. He is the only one who Rittenhouse shot who was able to walk away, but possibly with a limp.

Rittenhouse is also charged with carrying a gun but it appears he may have had the right to carry it.

Kyle is charged with misdemeanor Possession of a Dangerous Weapon under age 18 for a Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle under section (2)(a) of a law that later in section (3)(c), in unfortunately confusing terms, actually permits rifle possession at age 16+. CC @willchamberlain pic.twitter.com/3W76rGKntZ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

So this is what the young Rittenhouse is facing – 170 years in prison for crimes that may be very difficult to pin on the 17-year-old. This too looks like another case of prosecutorial abuse. No wonder attorney Lin Wood is offering to help the young man.

