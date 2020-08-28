https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/27/zero-percent-chance-biden-debates-laura-ingraham-tucker-carlson/

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Thursday that she doesn’t believe that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will participate in the three planned debates.

Ingraham checked in with fellow Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson just ahead of the last night of the Republican National Convention, and she responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call for Biden to skip the debates altogether. (RELATED: ‘A Lot Of Male Reporters Would Not:’ Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Talks About Being Assaulted By Protesters)

WATCH:

“Back in March when COVID, you know, really broke, everything was shut down, pretty much middle of March, I said they’re going to use this pandemic to try and coast Biden to election in November with no debates, no real hostile interviews from the press, no real campaigning,” Ingraham explained.

She went on to note that Carlson had espoused a similar view, saying often that the left “doesn’t want to debate.”

“I think that’s fallen apart over the last few weeks with the increasing violence,” Ingraham continued. “But that was their strategy. They know that Joe Biden can’t stand on a stage with Donald Trump for five minutes let alone 90 minutes.”

Carlson asked whether Ingraham believed that Biden would be ready to participate in debate in the coming weeks, and she didn’t hesitate for a second before replying, “Zero, zero percent chance that he does three debates. I don’t think he debates. I think there’s always going to be an excuse for Joe Biden, staying in the basement, doing some friendly interviews, where he can have notes in front of him. Getting direction from whoever it is that’s talking in his ear.”