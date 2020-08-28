https://babylonbee.com/news/leftists-fight-fascism-by-marching-through-streets-forcing-everyone-to-perform-their-salute/

Leftists Fight Fascism By Marching Through Streets Forcing Everyone To Perform Their Special Salute

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Leftists announced a bold new tactic to eradicate fascism from the land today: marching in lockstep through the streets and accosting anyone who doesn’t chant their slogans and perform their special salute.

“We did it! We defeated fascism!” cried one elated protester after the mob accosted a woman in the street and screamed in her face for not performing their salute, in which their arms were raised at a 45-degree angle. “Great job, everyone! Free milkshakes for everyone!” They then threw milkshakes at random passersby.

As for citizens who don’t perform the special salute, mobs are organizing camps for them to be reeducated in. Should people not own a car to drive to the camps, they will be sent via public transportation, possibly a train.

At publishing time, mob leaders had purchased some matching brown uniforms for everyone so you can easily recognize who the good guys are.

